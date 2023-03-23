Tanzania: Samia Pushes for Improvement of Justice System

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has provided 150 laptops to the office of the Attorney General (AG)-fulfilling a promise she issued in September last year during the State Attorneys Association General Meeting.

The new modern laptops were handed over to the AG, Judge Dr Eliezer Feleshi, by Chief Secretary (CS), Dr Moses Kusiluka, at Chamwino State House in Dodoma on Wednesday.

The event was also attended by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Sylvester Mwakitalu and Solicitor General, Dr Boniface Luhende.

Speaking at the hand over event, the CS said that the laptops were fulfilling a pledge by the Head of State on September 29, 2022 during the State Attorneys' meeting, held in the country's capital, Dodoma.

"The laptops that the president has directed me to hand over to the AG's office today are part of efforts to increase efficiency to the office of the Chief Legal Advisor," he noted.

He emphasized that at several occasions Dr Samia had been insisting on improving systems for criminal justice, and increasing efficiency in the office of the AG.

He said that so far, the judiciary has made tremendous strides in improving ICT systems, adding therefore that the laptops would help State Attorneys to discharge their duties well when they are in the corridors of justice.

The CS further underscored the need to invest heavily in the office of the AG, adding that the government recognises well the contribution of State Attorneys.

"Please go and tell our lawyers in your office that we are proud of their important job and we wish to reiterate that we shall continue investing more to help them discharge their duties efficiently," said Dr Kusiluka.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking after receiving the laptops AG Dr Feleshi paid tribute to the Head of State for listening to his request that his office be helped to have laptops which would help to increase efficiency in his office.

According to him, in his remarks at the State Attorneys Association General Meeting in September last year, he requested Dr Samia to help in solving several challenges in the AG's office including Human Resource, Infrastructure and equipment especially in ICTs.

"Receiving these laptops shows true love from the Head of State that she is exhibiting to my office," said the AG adding:

"Currently Prosecution services, civil cases and official government communications from my office to other interested parties and stakeholders in the legal value chain ought to be conducted electronically," he said.

Dr Feleshi said that out of 150 laptops handed over, 60 will remain in his office, 60 will be handed over to the office of the DPP while the remaining 30 will go to the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).