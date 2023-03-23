Tunisia: Arab Poetry Day - Three Arab Poets, Including Tunisia's Adam Fathi to Be Honoured in 2023

21 March 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian poet Adam Fathi will be honoured throughout 2023, the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) announced.

The announcement was made on the celebration of the 9th session of the Arab Poetry Day, which coincides with the World Poetry Day, celebrated on March 21 every year.

Alecso will also honour the work of two late poets, Ali ibn Saud al Thani from Qatar and Nazik Al Malaika from Iraq. The trio of poets, chosen as the "Symbol of Arab Culture 2023", will be the focus of cultural events in various Arab countries.

Arab Poetry Day was launched in 2015 at the Conference of Arab Ministers of Culture in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Each year, a poet or a school of poetry is honoured. The day is accompanied by a series of cultural and artistic events related to poetry.

UNESCO notes that World Poetry Day was first adopted in 1999 by the 30th session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris. The UN agency "celebrates one of humanity's most precious forms of linguistic and cultural expression and identity".

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.