Tunisia: Basketball - Bal (Sahara Conference) - Us Monastir Miss Qualification for Final Phase

21 March 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — US Monastir, defending champions, missed the qualification for the finals of the Basketball Africa League, after their defeat to AS Douanes of Senegal (60-76), at a day 5 game of the Sahara Conference played Tuesday night at the Dakar Arena, Senegal.

The other game of the group, played earlier in the afternoon, saw Stade Malien win against the Ivorians of Abidjan Basket Club (90-71).

In the previous four days, US Monastir secured three wins over Stade Malien (78-68), Kwara Falcons of Nigeria (85-75) and Rwanda Energy Group (84-79) and lost to the Ivorians of Abidjan Basket Club (74-90).

At the end of this last day, the Tunisian representative finish in 5th place with 8 points on goal difference. Stade Malien finished 1st, ahead of AS Douanes (2nd), Abidjan Basket-club (3rd) and Rwanda Energy Group (4th) with the same points (8). Kwara Falcons ranked sixth and last with 5 points.

Top four finishers qualified for the final phase scheduled for next May in Kigali, Rwanda, along with the other four qualified clubs of the Nile Conference, namely Petro Atletico (Angola), Al Ahly (Egypt), City Oilers (Uganda) and Ferroviario Beira (Mozambique).

