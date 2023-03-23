Namibian Stars Shine Bright in Cape Town

NAMIBIA had 26 medals after two days of the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled (SASAPD) National Championships, which will conclude in Cape Town today.

Namibia has 40 athletes at the SA games, where the medal haul began with two podium finishes in powerlifting on Sunday, the opening day, before adding an impressive 24 on Monday in swimming, cycling time trials, and the track and field.

New kid on the block Caitlin Botha was arguably Namibia's outstanding athlete, winning five gold medals in swimming.

Botha has been making waves on the domestic scene and took that form to South Africa.

Mateus Angula won gold in 50m backstroke, silver in 100m freestyle, and bronze in 50m breaststroke, while Jeromius Rooi won a gold medal.

Roodley Gowaseb won gold in the H3 hand-cycling category, as compatriots Lukas Ndahangwapo and Nico Kharuxab took silver and bronze, respectively.

Also bagging a gold was Gabriel Nghiishililwa in the H5 hand-cycling time trial.

In athletics, budding sprinter Lahja Ipinge took gold in the T12 women's 100 metres for under-20s, with her namesake, Lahja Ishitile, taking gold in the T11 senior women's 100m.

The evergreen Ananias Shikongo won gold in the senior men's T11 100m as Namibia completed a clean sweep of the medals.

Compatriots Chris Kinda and Alfredo Bernado finished second and third.

Another of Namibia's Paralympians, Johannes Nambala, took gold in the T13 men's 100m.

Petrus Karuli got silver after finishing behind Union Sekailwe of the Western Cape.

Versatile T47 star Bradley Murere overcame a stumble to win the men's T45, T46, and T47 100m mixed category.

Murere also won T46 and T47 silver in the long jump of the categories, leaping 5,86m.

The winning jump came from T46 athlete Collen Nicholas of Gauteng, who jumped 6,35m.

Another sprinter, Denzel Namene, ventured into the field events, managing a bronze in the T44 long jump.

In the men's T12 100m, Christopher Marungu won a silver medal after finishing behind South Africa's Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jonathan Ntuthu.

Namibia also have under-17 athletes at the games competing under the Gaps international programme.

Martha Nengola won silver in the T61 women's 100m, while T37 compatriot Natascha Kakololo got bronze.

Rosie Porter, a T38 athlete from England, won the race.

The Gaps programme supports the development of inclusive sport pathways throughout the Commonwealth by removing barriers to participation for people with disabilities, and for women and girls to become actively involved in sport.