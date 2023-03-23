Tunisia: Monastir Hosts Information Session On Project to Strengthen Emerging Civil Society Organisations in Tunisia (Rose)

Tunis/Tunisia — Strengthening of Emerging Civil Society Organisations in Tunisia (ROSE) project was the theme of an information session at the local section of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) seat, in Ksibet Madiouni (Governorate of Monastir)

Funded by the European Union in collaboration with the FTDES, Oxfam Novib Consortium, Oxfam Tun and Avocats Sans Frontières, the ROSE project runs for the period (2021-2026), Head of the FTDES local section in Monastir Mounir Hassine told TAP.

With funding of Ꞓ5 million, the ROSE project seeks to support the civil society to become more independent and sustainable in order to be more effective in their fields of action, namely human rights, fight against poverty, women's empowerment and economic, social and environmental rights, said chief of the ROSE project in Tunisia Hend Khachin.

Since the launch of the project, 56 NGOs have been provided financial and logistical support, including "Apollon" NGO in Ksar Hellal, the same source specified.