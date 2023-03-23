Tunisia: Monastir Hosts Information Session On Project to Strengthen Emerging Civil Society Organisations in Tunisia (Rose)

22 March 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Strengthening of Emerging Civil Society Organisations in Tunisia (ROSE) project was the theme of an information session at the local section of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) seat, in Ksibet Madiouni (Governorate of Monastir)

Funded by the European Union in collaboration with the FTDES, Oxfam Novib Consortium, Oxfam Tun and Avocats Sans Frontières, the ROSE project runs for the period (2021-2026), Head of the FTDES local section in Monastir Mounir Hassine told TAP.

With funding of Ꞓ5 million, the ROSE project seeks to support the civil society to become more independent and sustainable in order to be more effective in their fields of action, namely human rights, fight against poverty, women's empowerment and economic, social and environmental rights, said chief of the ROSE project in Tunisia Hend Khachin.

Since the launch of the project, 56 NGOs have been provided financial and logistical support, including "Apollon" NGO in Ksar Hellal, the same source specified.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.