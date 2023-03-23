Mauritius: Health Ministry Rolls Out New Protocol for Treatment of Substance Abuse Disorders

press release

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, launched, this afternoon, at Caudan Arts Centre in Port Louis, a new Protocol regarding the treatment for opioid and psychoactive substances addiction with a view to equip stakeholders, including doctors, nurses, social workers and therapists, with relevant tools for effective interventions.

According to Dr Jagutpal, the treatment Protocol has been developed through a collaborative process involving medical personnel, the harm reduction unit, and non-governmental organisations, with the contribution of Consultant in Addiction Medicine from the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Bellepierre in Réunion Island, Dr David Mété.

The Minister was adamant that the objectives of the new Protocol are to treat disorders related to the use of drugs of in a pragmatic and scientific way that respected human dignity. He stated that the Protocol would focus on care, rehabilitation, reintegration and healing, as well as fight against stigma and discrimination against drug users. "The drug user is a patient like any other, who must be treated with empathy, respect, professionalism and without judgement; he must be listened to and be involved in decisions concerning his wellbeing," underscored Dr Jagutpal.

The forthcoming setting-up of the Drug Users Administrative Panel was also mentioned by the Minister. This initiative aims at referring a person suspected of having committed a drug offence for his personal consumption for rehabilitation.

Moreover, the Minister highlighted the multisectoral and integrated approach as well as support to address drug use in Mauritius. He affirmed that addiction, like any chronic disease, require multidisciplinary teams comprising specialists in addiction medicine, psychiatrists, dedicated trained nurses, psychologists and social workers, among others, working together for patient-centred care. He added that the the creation of a therapeutic alliance between the patient and the carers and counsellors would be the first step towards positive treatment outcomes.

The Health Minister also explained that the new Protocol treatment for opioid dependence is based on substitution therapy and weaning off of patients with the provision of methadone induction in primary health centres for the vast majority of patients while the more vulnerable ones would go for residential induction.

On that score, Dr Jagutpal indicated that current methadone users would be gradually reintegrated into care with the help of peer educators and associations so that they are medically, psychologically and socially monitored regularly.