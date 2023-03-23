Somalia: 3,000 Al-Shabaab Members Killed in Months - Defense Minister

22 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nor, has revealed that 3,000 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed in the first phase of the current army operations.

The minister said 3,700 militants were injured in Hirshabelle and Galmudug states, where the militant faced a multi-front offensive involving US military airstrikes and local fighters.

On Tuesday, the SNA's Infantry Commander Gen Bihi told the State media that the military backed by pro-government militia, Ma'awisley, repulsed Al-Shabaab raid in Middle Shabelle region and killed 30 militants.

The government has achieved to open the road connecting Mogadishu and Galkayo which is 575 kilometers which people can now travel by car without fears of Al-Shabaab ambush.

In in the past 8 months, SNA and allied forces captured important areas and districts that the group has controlled for 15 years years, including Harardhere, a coastal town in Mudug.

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh has declared the war against Al-Shabaab when he won the presidential election in May last year, which now seems to be making gains.

The president has vowed that the military operations to flush out al-Shabab militants from their strongholds will be finalized this year and asked nighbouring countries to join the war.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.