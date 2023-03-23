Somalia: 3,000 Al-Shabaab Members Killed in Months - Defense Minister

Mogadishu — The Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nor, has revealed that 3,000 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed in the first phase of the current army operations.

The minister said 3,700 militants were injured in Hirshabelle and Galmudug states, where the militant faced a multi-front offensive involving US military airstrikes and local fighters.

On Tuesday, the SNA's Infantry Commander Gen Bihi told the State media that the military backed by pro-government militia, Ma'awisley, repulsed Al-Shabaab raid in Middle Shabelle region and killed 30 militants.

The government has achieved to open the road connecting Mogadishu and Galkayo which is 575 kilometers which people can now travel by car without fears of Al-Shabaab ambush.

In in the past 8 months, SNA and allied forces captured important areas and districts that the group has controlled for 15 years years, including Harardhere, a coastal town in Mudug.

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh has declared the war against Al-Shabaab when he won the presidential election in May last year, which now seems to be making gains.

The president has vowed that the military operations to flush out al-Shabab militants from their strongholds will be finalized this year and asked nighbouring countries to join the war.