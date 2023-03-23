Namibia: Hungry People Grab Food At Independence Celebration

CHAOS ensued at yesterday's 33rd Independence Day anniversary at Outapi in the Omusati region as some people grabbed food initially meant for Very Very Important Persons (VVIPs) and fled the event.

The VVIP category comprised the president, ministers, deputy ministers, members of parliament, regional governors and councillors.

Their menu included fried beef, Greek salad, and steamed vegetables.

Chaos erupted after president Hage Geingob announced that the food prepared for VVIPs would be given to the public due to an insufficient supply.

Attendees, especially children, began grabbing food, leaving some elders with nothing.

Elizabeth Kristian from Omatelekelo village at Ogongo blamed the organising committee for the situation.

"People of the Omusati region have no respect for elders. The president gave us food because he cares, yet they allowed children to run away with it," she said.

Nahango Erastus from Iishanaputa village said the celebration was not well organised compared to past celebrations at Oshakati, where people queued up to receive food without incident.

"Omusati should learn from Oshakati," he said.

Venesia Shikesho from Okathitu kaShau said she witnessed young boys running away with food in their hands and others licking their fingers.

During his Independence Day speech, Geingob said Namibians must ensure that the struggle for economic emancipation does not become a justification for social unrest and division.

"As a free and independent nation with a history of a long and bitter struggle, we should reject any efforts to divide our citizens based on tribal, ethnic, racial, gender or religious differences," he said.

POPULATION UNDER DURESS

The country's 33rd Independence Day was further marred by protests against unemployment and arrests.

Political analyst Henning Melber says young people see little reason to be optimistic about the future, with half the population lacking proper sanitation and living in poverty.

"Daily life is a permanent reminder that after 33 years of independence Namibia remains one of the most unequal societies [in the world]," he says.

Melber says yesterday's arrests violated civil liberties and betrayed the values enshrined in the Constitution.

"The right to freedom of opinion, the right to peaceful protest, the right to assemble and other related civil liberties of a plural democratic society were violated by the authorities through police [officers] who put aside law and created disorder. This adds fuel to the flames," he says.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian Maximiliant Katjimune labels the country's 33rd Independence Day a disaster.

"The government has to wake up and resolve unemployment, poverty and inequality as a matter of urgency before things get out of hand. We cannot continue with business as usual," he says.

Political analyst Joseph Diescho says Namibia's leadership is out of touch with the people and is only interested in self-congratulation and celebrating the past.

He highlights the need for youth organisers to understand the current unemployment crisis and to inspire young people to take themselves seriously.

Independent Patriots for Change spokesperson Immanuel Nashinge says the younger generation is no longer interested in hearing about the liberation struggle.

They are more concerned about the current challenges they are faced with in their daily lives, he says.

"We have Namibians who are struggling with simple items like food," Nashinge says.

He says the government is not addressing the current challenges Namibians are faced with, and the younger generation hopes to hear solutions to these challenges.