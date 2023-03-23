Africa: WHO Director-General's Opening Remarks At the World TB Day Online Talk - 22 March 2023

document

Your Excellency Ambassador Chen Xu,

Honourable Ministers, distinguished delegates, dear colleagues and friends,

On World Tuberculosis Day we pay tribute to the millions who lose their lives to TB, and the millions who continue to struggle daily against this preventable and curable disease.

We also salute those on the frontline combating this disease and saving lives.

The theme of World Tuberculosis Day this year is short and to the point: 'Yes! We can end TB!'

Our goals are both ambitious, and necessary.

Tuberculosis kills 1.6 million people each year and affects millions more, with enormous impacts on families and communities.

The situation has been made even worse due to disruptions to essential TB services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

In the face of so many challenges over the years, we have made significant progress. More than 74 million people have received access to TB services since the year 2000. And that's is good, but it not nearly enough.

Ending this debilitating disease is a priority for WHO, which is why I am pleased to announce that the WHO Flagship Initiative on TB will continue for a further five years, until 2027.

The initiative's current work, supporting countries to advance research and increase access to TB prevention and care, will expand to include multisectoral engagement, pandemic preparedness, and universal access to care, along with new targets.

These new targets will inform the upcoming UN High-Level Meeting on TB at the General Assembly in September.

Let me explain briefly the initiative's strategic approach, which is focused around five priorities: Engage, Accelerate, Align, Account, and Advocate.

First, to engage, by fostering collaboration in countries across sectors, partners, and civil society. Collective action is critical for country impact.

Civil society and communities play a key role in efforts to end TB, including on social determinants, gender equality, and the response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second, accelerate, with fast-tracked uptake of the latest WHO recommendations, operational strategies, policies, and innovations.

Today as a first step, WHO and partners are issuing a call to action, urging Member States to accelerate the rollout of new WHO-recommended shorter all-oral treatment regimens for drug-resistant TB.

It is vital that efforts to end TB are integrated into primary health care to close gaps in access to prevention and care.

This must be supported by increased investment, including in research and innovation to increase equitable access.

To support the development of TB vaccines, WHO announced a new vaccine accelerator council in January.

Third, to align, by synergizing our work with other global health actors and with partners in countries. This includes ongoing work on primary health care, anti-microbial resistance, and pandemic preparedness.

Fourth, accountability. Implementation of WHO's Multisectoral Accountability Framework on TB will help to engage all relevant sectors addressing the key drivers of TB.

Fifth, advocating for accelerated action and increased investments through a targeted advocacy and resource mobilization plan.

The initiative includes new targets for the next five years, including universal access to WHO-recommended diagnosis, treatment and prevention; development of new vaccines; and social protection and increased financing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa International Organisations Tuberculosis By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As we prepare for the second UN High Level Meeting on TB in September, and the multi-stakeholder meeting in May, I urge you to advocate for the highest level participation from countries, to work closely with civil society and to contribute to re-energize commitments to end TB.

My thanks to Her Excellency Professor Peng Liyuan, First Lady of the People's Republic of China and WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV-AIDS, for her strong support and advocacy.

My thanks also to Your Excellency Ambassador Chen Xu, for being with us today, and for delivering the a statement on behalf of the First Lady.

And thank you all once again for your partnership and leadership in the fight against TB.

We must maintain momentum to stop the spread of this ancient disease and reach those affected with the care they need.

Yes! We can end TB!

I thank you.