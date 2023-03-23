South Africa: Eskom Workers to Assist Government in Resolving Load Shedding

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, says workers at Eskom are the ones who will resolve load shedding.

Ramokgopa on Wednesday visited Tutuka Power Station in Mpumalanga to get first-hand experience and understand the challenges workers face.

Ramokgopa said knowing the problems at hand will help in the crafting of solutions to deal with load shedding.

"I am here as the Minister of Electricity. The Minister of Electricity will not resolve the problems of load shedding. Load shedding will be resolved by the workers of Eskom.

"As long the workers are happy... and have the necessary tools of trade... and are given the opportunity, and for as long as we are able to address the workers' grievances, we have no doubt the workers will help us to resolve this problem," he said.

Ramokgopa assured Eskom employees that he will help to create a conducive and supportive environment for workers.

"I am with you. I am on your side. We have agreed with management and organised labour that I am coming back. There is a lot that organised labour wants to discuss with me. There is a lot that still needs to be done," Ramokgopa said.

Ramokgopa's Tutuka Power Station visit is the third day of a two-week programme of planned visits to Eskom power stations around the country. In total, the Minister will visit 14 power stations.

Tutuka has six 609MW units, with a total installed capacity of 3 654MW, with a turbine Maximum Continuous Rating of 38%.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Labour Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The station is an important link in the 765kV extra-high-voltage transmission system linking Mpumalanga with the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Ramokgopa, Tutuka and Kusile in Mpumalanga are the two worst performing power stations.

Government is committed to improving capacity at the power stations in order to increase the availability of electricity in the country.

Among the problems identified at Tukuka was the low morale of staff because they were told that the plant will be closed in 2030, the quality of coal and technical-related problems.

At each station the Minister visits, he first gets a briefing from the management team and thereafter conducts a walkabout.

During the walkabouts, the Minister interacts with employees.

On Thursday, the Minister will visit the Lethabo Power Station in the Free State.