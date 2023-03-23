Egypt Denounces Knesset's Settlement Bill

22 March 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt denounced Wednesday Israeli Knesset's approval of lifting ban on entering four West Bank settlements evacuated in 2005.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry said all Israeli settlement activities are illegal and void of any legitimacy, as per international resolutions.

Israeli actions and practices would undermine all efforts meant to achieve a Palestinian-Israeli truce, stir Palestinians' feelings and further exacerbate the situation in the Palestinian lands, the statement said.

Israel repealed parts of the 2005 Disengagement Law, as the Knesset passed the legislation 31 to 18, voting to lift the ban on entering four West Bank settlements evacuated nearly two decades ago and allow Israelis to return to the Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim and Kadim settlements.

