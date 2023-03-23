Rwanda: Mufti Hitimana Calls for Reflection As Ramadan Starts

The Mufti of Rwanda, Sheikh Salim Hitimana has urged Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to reflect Islamic values and also pray for their families and the country.

Muslims across the country will start fasting on Thursday, March 23.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about the holy month of fasting

He said, " Ramadan is an excellent time to reflect on ourselves. If you have not been reflecting Islamic values, now is the ideal moment to begin."

"Ramadan is also a time to pray for ourselves and others, for our fellow citizens and for our country. If you have been doing so, keep on doing it in the holy month as well," he added.

Ramadhan is the Holy Month of the year on the Muslim calendar during which they refrain from eating, drinking, and worldly pleasures from dawn to sunset, with the goal of practicing self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity.

All healthy adult Muslims are required to fast. Female Muslims are excused from fasting when they have menstrual or postnatal bleeding.

ALSO READ: When Ramadhan finds you at school

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the lunar year, with the first day falling on the 29th or 30th of the Muslim calendar.

The start of Ramadhan varies every year; starting 11 days earlier than the previous year. This date changes from one country to another as well.

The holy month is a time to pray more and strive to get closer to Allah.

ALSO READ: Origins of ordinary things: Ramadhan

It is believed that the Koran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed during Ramadan which is why the month is sacred to Muslims.

Depending on when the new moon is sighted, Lunar months last between 29 to 30 days. If the moon is not seen on the night of the 29th day, then Ramadan lasts for the full 30 days.

It is followed by the Eid el-Fitr celebrations