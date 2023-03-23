Uganda: Robbers Attack Seminary, Beat Up Priests, Steal Chapel Property

The territorial Police at Wakiso are investigating circumstances under which unknown robbers broke into Nswenjere Junior Seminary in Mpigi district and stole chapel property.

According to the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on Sunday at around 3am.

"It is alleged that unknown assailants gained entrance into the school by cutting barbed wires fencing the school and proceeded to rob the school of various items including a TV, mobile phones, cash, a laptop, and the church tabernacle," Owoyesigyire noted.

The mouthpiece added that the robbers went on to beat and injure the seminary vice rector, Fr. Godfrey Kyeyune and Fr. Emmanuel Mukukule who was also beaten and injured on the head and is currently admitted at Lubaga Hospital.

It is also said that Rev. Fr. John Bosco Kiggundu and Bro. John Bosco Mwasa were also robbed of cash and mobile phones.

Owoyesigyire further said Wakiso police team visited the scene to collect evidence.

"Statements were recorded from relevant witnesses and an exhibit of agrey bag containing coins amounting to four thousand shillings was recovered a few meters from the scene," Owoyesigyire stated.

He noted that the suspects are still at large, and that the police are currently conducting inquiries to apprehend them.

"The Police assures the public that it will do everything within its power to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of the residents in the area... Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is encouraged to come forward and share it with the police." he said.