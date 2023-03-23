Somalia: Italy Donates Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFV) to Somali Police

22 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The state Minister for Security Mohamed Ali Hagaa and the Somali Police Commander General Sulub Ahmed Firin participated in the event of the Italian Embassy handing over vehicles donated by the Italian government to the Police Forces.

Ministry of Internal Security (MoIS) and Somali Police Force (SPF) vehicles handed over. MoIS State Minister, HE. Mohamed Ali Hagaa, SPF-PC, Brig Gen. Sulub Ahmed Firin, has today handed over two Armoured Vehicles by Italia Embassy at Mogadishu with the intent of Supporting SPF.

Somali Police Commander General Sulub Ahmed Firin who spoke at the event thanked the Italian Government for its support to the Somali Police Force which is part of the Government Forces.

The Italian ambassador Roberto Vechi said that Italy supports the request of the President of the Republic to the leaders of Italy to help in the operations against Al-Shabaab, according to a statement from the meeting.

The Minister of State for Security of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mohamed Ali Hagaa, who spoke at the event, thanked the Italian government for its support and assistance to the Security Forces.

