Sudan: Ramadan Kareem

Dabanga Sudan — Radio Dabanga wishes all of our Muslim listeners and readers a Blessed Ramadan
The Secretary-General of the Islamic Fiqh Academy, Professor Adelhassan Hamzah, announced that Thursday, March 23, 2023, will be the first day of Ramadan 1444 AH according to the Islamic Hajiri calendar. Prof Hamzah made it clear that the complex did not have any expectation of being able to see the crescent moon tonight. Arithmetic and astronomy scholars, including the Department of Applied Natural Sciences at the Islamic Fiqh Academy in Sudan, have confirmed this because the moon will setting before sunset. "Wednesday is the day that completes the month of Sha'ban 1444 AH, and Thursday, March 23, 2023 is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1444 AH." Prof Hamzah proclaimed.
#Ramadan2023
Tags: #RAMADAN2023