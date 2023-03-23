Tanzania: Solar Water Pumps Touted to Deal With Drought

AS Tanzania joined the rest of the world in marking World Water Day on Wednesday, water and energy solutions experts have called for more investments in solar water pumps in the wake of unreliable rainfall and dry weather.

They argued that the use of solar water pumps will help the country build more resilience by creating a strong resistance to shifts in rainfall caused by climate change or unreliable seasonable patterns.

Tanzania and the Horn of Africa are staring at a record sixth year of drought, threatening the region's food security with reports indicating Horn of Africa rainfall totals in 2022 were the lowest in 70 years.

Director of Davis & Shirtliff Mr Edward Davis said the trend could be averted in future through technology that helps in sustainable pumping, water harvesting, treatment and recycling.

"Solarised water pumping has proven to be operationally, financially, and environmentally sustainable, bringing the cost of access to clean and safe water down tremendously for both household and industrial use including importantly farming," said Mr Davis.

Millions of Tanzanians still live with limited access to water with many communities relying on hand pumps or electric water pumps that are costly to maintain.

"Before, the major hindrance to acquisition of solar power was definitely cost, but in recent years, the cost of solar technology has dropped tremendously making them more accessible. In addition, these panels last around 20 years, requiring little maintenance throughout their lifetime," Davis added.

World Water Day 2023's focus is on accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis.

Celebrated annually on 22 March, World Water Day raises awareness and inspires action to tackle the water and sanitation crisis.

World Water Day became a UN observance day in 1993. It seeks to focus attention on the global water crisis.