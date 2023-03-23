East Africa: Kampala Readies to Host EAC Petroleum Conference, Exhibition

UGANDA Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr Ruth Ssentamu has confirmed preparations were in the final stages as Uganda readies to host the 10th East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition, 2023.

"I take this opportunity to welcome our distinguished guests and participants from all the seven partner states and beyond to the 10th edition of the East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition that Uganda will host from May 9th to 11th this year in Kampala," said the minister.

The 2023 edition of the conference under the theme East Africa as a hub for Investment in Exploration and Exploitation of Petroleum Resources for Sustainable Energy and Socioeconomic Development, aims at showcasing the East African Community as a destination of choice for oil and gas investment opportunities to enhance socio-economic transformation.

"Uganda is proud and honoured to host the 10th edition of EAPCE," Dr Ssentamu added.

The EAC Secretary General, Dr Peter Mathuki noted that EAPCE'23 is in line with the community's broad goal to achieve economic, social and political integration, so as to create wealth in the region and enhance competitiveness through increased production, trade and investment in the oil and gas sector.

"The conference will give the partner states an opportunity to showcase the potential for oil and gas that exists in the region and report on the ongoing activities in exploration, development and production of the two commodities," said the Secretary General.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Tanzania Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Secretary General further noted that during the conference the partner states will share their policy, legal and regulatory frameworks and other initiatives aimed at continually improving the enabling and facilitative environment for the industry.

Held biennially since 2003, the East African Petroleum Conferences have provided increasing awareness of the potential for petroleum production in the region and other important issues in the petroleum sector, including technological advancements in exploration, development and production.

The last nine Petroleum Conferences have proven a valuable forum for governments and petroleum industry players from around the world to dialogue.

Delegates can expect high quality technical presentations, exhibitions from a wide spectrum of players from the petroleum sector.

The conference programme integrates a pre-conference workshop, field excursions to selected sites in each partner state for delegates to see the rich geological variety that the region possesses as well as the tourist attractions that the region is well known for.

EAPCE'23 will take place at a time when the EAC has embarked on a journey to implement the EAC Vision 2050.

The objective of the energy sector development under the EAC Vision 2050 is to ensure sustainable, adequate, affordable, competitive, secure and reliable supply of energy to meet regional needs at the least cost.

By 2050, the region's target is to transform the energy landscape to be characterised by efficient distribution of petroleum products with sufficient strategic reserves.