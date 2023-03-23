Tanzania: Govt Reiterates Commitment to Improve Business Climate

VICE President Dr Philip Mpango has reiterated the government's commitment to create friendly environment for business and investments, especially by making policy and institutional changes.

Dr Mpango made the remarks on Wednesday, during the meeting with Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) management at the Central Bank Hall in Dodoma.

The Vice-President urged the TBL management to support a special agricultural programme in the country dubbed 'Building a Better Tomorrow' (BBT), through procurement agreements and training of young people as well as to promoting Tanzania as the right destination for investment.

He said the government recognises the contribution of TBL in the development of the citizens' economy and the nation at large in terms of employment, tax payment, environment conservation, tourism promotion as well as agricultural development through barley, millet and grapes' cultivations.

He added that, the government supports TBL in the construction of a new brewery plant in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region that will create more than 5,000 jobs for farmers through direct contracts.

Moreover, the VP congratulated the company for fulfilling its responsibility to the community by supporting the government through various aids during Covid-19 pandemic.

He also noted that, the government will continue to address the challenges that arise for the company to continue with commercial productivity for mutual benefits.

Earlier, TBL Board Chairman Mr Leonard Mususa commended the government for continuing to support the company by setting friendly policies that stimulated production and development of various sectors depending on the presence of the company including agriculture.

He said that, TBL expects to invest in the construction of a brewery plant in Moshi which will cost 50 million US dollars.

On his part, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB-INBEV) Head of International Relations, Mr John Blood that is the world's largest brewer and a subsidiary company that owns large shares of TBL, said that the existing relations between the Tanzanian government and the TBL company has promoted business as well as economic growth.

He said that to date a total of 5000 farmers have entered into contracts with the company for production of millet, barley and grapes a move that will improve their livelihoods.

On Monday President Samia Suluhu Hassan graced the official launch of block farming projects and Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) programme, where she also handed over equipment and motor vehicles to the irrigation commission.

According to the Head of State, come 2030-the agriculture sector should contribute 20 per cent in the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the current 4percent.

She said that since the establishment of the BBT project, about 20,000 unemployed youths had applied to be incorporated in the programme and that already others were in the farms.

The project is being implemented in four regions of Dodoma, Mbeya, Kagera and Kigoma during Phase I where about 812 young men and women are expected to benefit from the programme.