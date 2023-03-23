Kenya: Truck House, Kenya's First Tiny Home Built on Wheels

Airbnb has become one of the most popular listings among travelers seeking affordable accommodation, convenient location and household amenities all around the world. Since the launch of Airbnb in 2007, it has gone from one rental to 5.6 million active listings and 4 million hosts. User growth has also skyrocketed to 150 million users and counting.

Here's a look at its user base and Airbnb demographics.

Airbnb has 5.6 million active listings worldwide.

There are at least 100,000 cities with active Airbnb listings.

150 million people use Airbnb to book vacation stays or experiences.

Over 1 billion guests have stayed at Airbnbs.

Airbnb has listings in over 220 countries and regions.

Roughly 60% of Airbnb's user base are millennials.

In Kenya, according to the Data from vacation rental research firm AirDNA shows Kenyan landlords with properties listed on the short-term house rental platform Airbnb made Sh38,638.6 ($308) on average in the month of December attributed to higher bookings during the festive season and increased daily charges per night.

The Truck House, a unique, one-of-a-kind listing on Airbnb is Kenya's first tiny home built on wheels.

For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, this gorgeous outdoor truck house offers a unique and unforgettable experience. It is the ideal getaway for individuals who want to reconnect with nature and indulge in life's simple pleasures thanks to its warm furnishings and stunning surroundings.

Located in Machakos County, this cool home was built by a 31-year-old Kenyan Ian Wafula, a freelance journalist currently in London working on Focus on Africa, the BBC's flagship news. In 2021, he came across an ex-military truck on Facebook.

Ian says he has always had a fascination with tiny spaces and homes, and even once considered buying a bus and converting into a small home. So, when he stumbled upon this truck, he quickly went to Thika where it was on auction and purchased it. He then brought it to Machakos, where he had bought some piece of land. Then the construction began, something that he says cost him about Sh4 million and took 5 months to construct to completion.

Today, The Truck House stands tall literally on a lush compound with a manicured lawn, a colorful garden with an above-ground pool and provisions for a barbecue and bonfire. It is two storey high with a rooftop that has a great view of Kyumbi Hills and the surrounding area is the perfect spot to watch the sunset and stargaze. This home is an excellent ideal choice for anyone who craves adventure, flexibility, and simplicity.

On Airbnb listing, it says, "The decor is a mix of Afro and modern furnishing designed to give off a cozy feel. The warm lighting adds to the intimate vibe of the open plan living area, kitchen and dining area."

The bedrooms are on the second floor. There's a queen size bed with fairy lights all around it, a projector and a powerful sound system for a cinematic experience.

Outside, where the front part of the truck is, has been artfully converted into an office space, with a table, and a small library and most important, plenty of beautiful skylight through the wide-open windows.

You will definitely be happy to know that it is Eco-friendly, The Truck House. The wheels are designed to be sustainable and efficient, minimizing its impact on the environment. It uses less energy, generates less waste, and is made from environmentally friendly materials, making it an excellent choice for those who want to travel responsibly.

Furthermore, this truck house Airbnb provides a unique opportunity to connect with nature. It is surrounded by stunning landscapes, from rugged mountains to pristine plateaus, and one has the chance to explore them up close and personal. Waking up to the sound of birds chirping and the wind rustling through the trees is one of the many reasons you will fall in love with this home. This connection with nature is something that traditional accommodations simply can't match.

Finally, this truck house Airbnb offers a simplified way of living that many people find appealing. You'll have everything you need to feel comfortable, from a functional kitchenette to a cozy bed, but you'll also be free from the distractions and clutter of everyday life.

Truck houses often promote a minimalist lifestyle, with a focus on simplicity and living with less. This can be appealing to those who want to downsize their possessions and reduce their environmental impact.