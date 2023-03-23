Kenya: Border Points Under Surveillance to Deter Marburg Virus Spillover - Amoth

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has announced increased surveillance at all crossing points following the outbreak of the Marburg Virus Disease in neighboring Tanzania.

Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said Wednesday the ministry had directed all county-level health officials to be vigilant on suspect cases for proper and timely management.

"The Ministry has activated its surveillance and response mechanisms and enhanced surveillance at all border points between Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. The Ministry has also directed all County Health Officials to be vigilant to identify and isolate any suspect cases for proper and timely management," the statement released on Wednesday read in part.

Amoth added despite substantial human traffic between Tanzania and Kenya through informal land and maritime border crossing points along the South Western border with Northern Tanzania, the ministry will remain vigilant to ensure all regions bordering affected areas are under effective surveillance.

The Ministry has cautioned Kenyans to remain vigilant against the virus which is scientifically classified under Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHF) and is in the same category as the Ebola Virus, both in symptoms and transmission.

"Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) is often a serious and fatal disease caused by the Marburg virus and has a Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) of up to 88 per cent, but can be much lower with good patient care," he said.

The symptoms of the virus include severe watery diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting may follow shortly, with the diarrhea persisting for a week.

Highly contagious

Amoth noted in fatal cases, many patients develop severe bleeding manifestations often with fresh blood seen in vomitus and feces accompanied by bleeding from the nose, gums, and the vagina.

The largely infectious virus spreads through body fluids in broken skin or mucous membranes and with surfaces such as bedding or clothing contaminated by an infected person. People remain infectious as long as their blood contains the virus.

The Ministry urged anyone who has visited Tanzania in the past or who shows any symptoms to go to a medical facility for a checkup.

"The Ministry wishes to inform the general public to be on high alert and report any unusual increase in individuals presenting with high fever (hotness of the body) of unknown cause, and especially those with a history of travel to Tanzania," said Amoth.

"Such individuals are advised to immediately report to the nearest health facility for assessment and management. For any enquiries call the following numbers, 0729 47 14 14 or 0732 35 35 35 or 719."

Marburg has its roots in West Africa and its patients are said to have often between 8 and 9 days after symptom onset up to the time of death.

The virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.

There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat the virus. However, supportive care - rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids - and treatment of specific symptoms, improves survival.