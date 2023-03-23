Kenya: Hit Squad's Ongare Vows to Come Back a 'Wounded Lioness' After Painful Defeat At World Boxing Champs

Nairobi — The 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Christine Ongare says her resolve for a first ever gold medal at the international stage remains unshaken despite bowing out of the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India.

The Tokyo Olympian was unbowed in defeat, noting that the loss has not dampened her desire to win a world or Olympic title.

"I thank God for everything because everything happened for a reason, and for a purpose. Still, my mission remains to win a gold medal in a foreign country. This (the loss) does not change anything," she said.

She added she is working hard towards this goal, urging Kenyans to continue supporting her throughout the journey.

"I know I have disappointed you the fans but I urge you to remain patient. God's time is the best, that's all I can say for now," the pugilist, who was making her third appearance at the championships, said.

Ongare was forced to exit the global competition after Japanese referee Riichi Igarashi handed a first-round stoppage win to Turkey's Erivan Barut during their round of 16 minimumweight bout on Tuesday evening.

The pugilist, alongside her coach Benjamin Musa, were left baffled and infuriated at the decision to give the win to the European Under 22 minimumweight champion, noting that her opponent did not land any punches on her.

"There was no punch that landed on me...the referee just kept saying stop and at that time we were tangling. I landed a punch on her and then as I tried to free myself off her, she came leaning towards me and the referee said stop once again. That's why I was confused and turned to look at him. Nonetheless, as an athlete there was nothing more I could do but abide by his decision," Ongare, who was brought to tears by the experience, recounted.

Ongare had began her world title campaign on the perfect note, making history as the second ever female boxer to win a fight at this tournament since Mary Muthoni in Barbados in 2010, when she stopped Tanzanian Rahma Maganga in the second round of their bout.

Her defeat now leaves Elizabeth Andiego - also captain of Team Kenya - as the country's remaining hope of a medal at the championships.