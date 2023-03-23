Tunisia: Handball - Elite Championship - Day 22 Results

Tunis/Tunisia — The eight teams that will play for the title in the Elite handball championship are now known, after the matches of the 22nd and last day of the first phase played Wednesday.
These teams are Esperance ST, Club Africain, CS Sakiet Ezzit, AS Teboulba, Etoile du Sahel, EBS Béni Khiar, EM Mahdia and CS Hilalien.
Those who will play to avoid relegation are: SC Moknine, AS AS Hammamet, CHB Ksour Essef and CHB Jemmal.
The eight teams of the playoff phase will be divided into two groups (A and B) to play three days first leg and three days second leg.
Esperance of Tunis (1st) and Club Africain (2nd) will start this phase with a bonus of 3 points, CS Sakiet Ezzit and AS Teboulba, respectively 3rd and 4th, will receive 2 bonus points each and EBS Beni Khiar (5th) and EM Mahdia (6th) will have only one point each.
Played Wednesday
Sousse:
Etoile du Sahel - Club Africain 24-28
Zouaoui:
Espérance de Tunis - CS Sakiet Ezzit 36-28
Ksour Essef:
CHB Ksour Essef - AS Hammamet 19-19
Teboulba:
AS Téboulba - CHB Jammel 26-26
Beni Khiar:
EBS Béni Khiar - SC Moknine 26-26
Mahdia:
EM Mahdia - CS Hilalien 27-17
Standings
PTS
Pl
1- Esperance ST
64
22
2- Club Africain
56
22
3- CS Sakiet Ezzit
53
21
4- AS Teboulba
49
22
5- ES Sahel
46
22
6- EBS Beni Khiar
42
22
- EM Mahdia
42
22
8- CS Hilalien
41
22
9- SC Moknine
38
22
10- AS Hammamet
34
22
11- CHB Ksour Essef
31
22
. - CHB Jemmal
31
22