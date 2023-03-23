South Africa/Congo-Brazzaville: Motivated South African Under - 23 Ready for Congo Brazzaville

The day started with motivation for Notoane's charges as the legendary Al-Ahli coach Pitso Mosimane visited the team at their base camp where he encouraged the youngsters to manage their football careers for longevity and success.

"If you left everything and chose football, then I want to encourage you to go at it with your whole heart", said Mosimane.

"Dream beyond South African borders, teams in North Africa, Middle East and Europe need you and your talent that God entrusted you with. There is more out there and you need to know that there is more and go after it."

"Be very careful with your careers, manage and run your own careers, it's all in your hands. Beyond your talent, use your efforts and commitment to make it."

"Your future is bright and I will be watching you at the AFCON because I am confident that you are going there. I wish you all the best and I want to see you do well. You can't do it alone and you will need your teammates because the best players in the world are not selfish."

South African Football Association President Dr Danny Jordaan also spoke to the team and assured them of the organization's support.

The "young Bafana Bafana" will face Congo Brazzaville at Dobsonville on Thursday, 23 March 2023 and the game will be live on SABC 1 at 15:00pm. The second leg will take place on Monday, 27 March 2023 in Massamba-Debat Stadium.

Coach Notoane believes the players will give him a good headache ahead of the selection for the game on Thursday.

"So far so good. We have always prepared for the situation that we find ourselves in, playing on Thursday and coming into camp on Sunday," said Notoane.

"It was always going to present a few challenges logistically. The first day of course we had to manage recovery protocols with players having played over the weekend. To ensure we get the team as fresh as possible.

"Today we are wrapping up in terms of our basics and fine-tuning certain elements of our preparations. I think we have a strong and talented team that is giving us a lot of permutationsgoing into this particular tie. So far one is content with where we are."