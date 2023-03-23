Tunisia: Foreign Trade - Textile-Clothing Industry Export Value Up 16.69 Percent Until End February 2023

Tunis/Tunisia — Exports of the textile-clothing sector have increased by 16.69% in dinars to TND 1,698.08 million and by 13.93% in euros (Ꞓ509.9 million) during the first two months of 2023, compared to the first two months of 2022.

However, according to the latest issue of the CETTEX Economic Letter, these exports have decreased by 8.85% in volume.

As for the imports of the textile-clothing sector, they posted, during the same period, a growth of 2.26% in dinar reaching TND 1,128.27 million and a decrease of 0.15% in Euro (Ꞓ338.8 million) and 7.07% in volume.

For the first two months of 2023, the trade balance saw a progression of 18.6 points compared to the two months of 2022 (150.5% against 131.9%).

In the clothing sector, garments in warp and weft went up by 15.96% in dinars and 5.49% in tonnes. Knitwear increased by 39.84% in dinars and 17.52% in tonnes.

The analysis by market of exports of warp and weft fabrics shows growth in value and volume in the main markets: France (+12.43% in value and 4.01% in weight), Germany (+26.35% in value and +12.6% in weight) and Italy (+33.03% in value and +13.73% in weight).

Knitwear exports rose in Italy (+50.44% in volume and +8.83% in weight), France (+18.35% in volume and +4.21% in weight), Belgium (+2.23% in volume and +20.90% in weight) and Germany (+65.51% in volume and 22.66% in weight).

Exports of textiles fell by 7.65% in dinars and 20.90% in volume. The headings "fabrics" and "threads and yarns" are among the products that recorded decreases of 20.85% and 3.92% in TND. In terms of value, textile exports to Italy were stable (+0.51%) and fell by 8.04% to France.

As regards textile and clothing imports under the suspensive regime (RS), fibre imports fell by 23.27% in D and by 59.62% in terms of volume. Italy, the leading supplier of this product, posted an increase of 18.13% in TND. China, the second supplier, saw a growth of 49.83% in TND. Imports of yarns stagnated (+0.65%) in TND terms and fell by 17.1% in volume terms.

Imports of non-denim fabrics decreased by 0.88% in TND and by -803% in tonnes. Imports of denim fabrics fell by 12.61% in TND and by 15.97% in tonnes. Imports of technical fabrics increased by 14.54% in TND and by -1.23% in tonnes.

Imports of knitted fabrics went up by 21.92% in TND and decreased by 18.29% in tonnes. Imports of ready-made garments increased by 16.35% in TND and decreased by 0.56% in tonnes.

The analysis of textile and clothing imports destined for the local market and carried out outside the suspensive regime (HRS) rose 73.32% in TND and 39.23% in tonnes of fibre imports. Yarn imports increased by 15.62% in TND and 26.36% in tonnes. Imports of fabrics decreased by 8.54% in TND and 5.15% in tonnes. The same trend was observed for clothing imports, which dropped by 3.80% in TND dinar and 24.28% in weight.