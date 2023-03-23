Namibia: First Lady Denies Involvement in Political Appointments

FIRST lady Monica Geingos has rejected claims that she is involved in political appointments made by president Hage Geingob.

She has described the allegations as untrue, malicious and demoralising.

Geingos' comments are seemingly related to complaints among some Swapo leaders about her strong influence in Geingob's presidency.

The first lady was speaking at the opening of the Swapo Party Women's Council's central committee meeting at Outapi in the Omusati region on Monday.

She denied suggestions that she wants to become Namibia's president.

"... so demoralising that at times a person wants to decline invitations, not be seen at too many places, and not to talk too much," she said.

She urged women not to be demoralised and to always regard serving Swapo as an opportunity to serve the people.

Geingos said Swapo is a collective political home for all its members.

"It is where all of us derive our sense of political belonging from."

According to her, Swapo is not only her political home, but it is also her political essence.

The first lady said when a Swapo leader is attacked, the party is attacked.

"This is why you will never find me making myself guilty of attacking the party leadership. To me, the president and the party are indivisible," Geingos said.

She said the protection of the party and president should reside deep within all party members, and that Swapo members should be as protective of their political home.

Geingos said she grew up in Swapo and has served in the Swapo Party Young Pioneers Movement.

"When my children turned 18 years old, I made sure they became members. As the Bible requires us to go out and make disciples, Swapo requires us to go out and attract new members."

Although she has served in various structures of the party, Geingos said she refused to be elected as a delegate to the Swapo congress.

"I didn't want to be on the regional executive committee. I didn't want to be a congress delegate, I just wanted to be a section chairperson, nothing more," she said.

Geingos said one does not need to be in the front to be a leader, as leaders can also lead from behind.

"This view of leadership has not changed," she said.

Geingos said after she got married she stepped down from Swapo structures, where she served as a section chairperson and in the party's think tank.

She said she, however, continues to volunteer for her section.

"We can't all be at the front, but we all need to work. Those in the front need people behind them to cover their backs," she said.