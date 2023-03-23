South Africa: Deputy President to Brief Parliament On Load Shedding, Traditional Leaders

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will respond to oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, 23 March.

"This will be the first time that the Deputy President will appear before Parliament since his appointment as the Deputy President of the Republic," the statement read on Wednesday.

Parliamentary questions, according to the Presidency, are key to holding members of the executive accountable and ensuring public confidence in government by the public.

His office said the Deputy President's first appearance in the National Assembly is also an opportunity for the public to assess the performance of government in various delegated responsibilities that he leads.

Deputy President Mashatile will talk about the impact that the recovery of debt to Eskom by municipalities can have on the reduction of load shedding and the role that traditional leaders can play in facilitating investment and economic development in rural areas.

He will also respond on what specific measures he will take as the leader of government business in the National Assembly so that members of the executive respond timeously and adequately to parliamentary questions.