Angola: Minister Highlights Importance of UN Conference On Water

Luanda — The minister of Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges, said Wednesday in New York, USA, that the United Nations Conference on Water, taking place on March 22-24 in New York, was extremely important as it allowed the sharing of experiences on improving access to water for the population.

The minister said the conference serves to reflect on the existing challenges in the sector, with the aim to achieve the goals of the 2030 Agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Under the slogan "Accelerating action towards a sustainable future", the conference brings together Heads of State and Government and experts from several countries, who will discuss the best solutions for a rational management of water resources and ensure access to water by the different communities.

On Wednesday morning, João Borges witnessed the opening ceremony along with the deputy Permanent Representative of the Angolan Mission to the UN, João Gimolieca.

The minister is due to take part at the invitation of the World Bank for Africa in the ceremony to launch the new IBNET and other projects underway in the country.

On Thursday, the minister will deliver a speech on behalf of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

The Angolan delegation includes several officials from the Ministry of Energy and Waters, aides of the Vice-Presidency of the Republic and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.