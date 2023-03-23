Angola: UNHCR Highlights Social Inclusion of Refugees in Angola

23 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Angola, Vito Trani, on Wednesday praised the Angolan government's support, through its public policies towards the socio-economic inclusion and protection of refugees.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the visit of the Norwegian and United Kingdom ambassadors to Angola, Hotvddt Dahl and Roger Stringer , respectively, Trani reiterated that the inclusive policies of the Angolan government have contributed to the socialisation and guarantee of human rights of the refugees.

The UNHCR highlighted that the UN institution has been present in Angola since 1976 and will continue to work with the Angolan government to support refugees through projects linked to education, health and economic reintegration of refugees.

The UN official also said the ambassadors' visit aims to identify some of the difficulties faced by refugees and find funding to overcome them through a financial inclusion programme.

He said that the UNHCR manages 56,000 refugees, of which 30,000 are asylum seekers.

Lunda Norte accommodates 11 percent of the total number of refugees, 6,700 of whom are in the Lóvua reception centre.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.