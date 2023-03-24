Kenya: Govt Plans U.S.$2 Billion Projects to Tame Resource-Based Conflicts in the North

Nairobi — Kenya is set to expedite implementation of high-impact projects and programmes in the frontier counties as part of the strategic responses to security challenges in the region.

The government, with support from the World Bank, has earmarked USD2 billion for accelerated implementation of 17 projects and programmes across 10 counties in the Northern and North Eastern parts of the country.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Wednesday the ultimate objective of the move is to provide the residents with alternative avenues to sustainable livelihoods through targeted interventions in different sectors.

The plan, which will be executed under the North and North Eastern Development Initiative (NEDI), was first conceptualized in 2018 when Kenya and the international financial institution partnered to enhance the resilience of affected communities against inter-communal clashes, armed banditry and terrorist attacks.

"Conflicts in the Northern parts of our country are largely resource-based. It is such a complex question that can only be answered through socio-economic empowerment and building resilient communities," Omollo said following a meeting with NEDI implementation support mission at Harambee House.

Security Management Plan

Led by Peter Taniform, Head of Infrastructure Sector in Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda, the team sought immediate operationalization of the Security Management Plan that has been drafted as a prelude to the proposed accelerated delivery phase.

In response, Omollo acknowledged the challenges previously encountered by project implementation personnel and reaffirmed the government's commitment to optimize staff safety and security of their equipment.

The Interior PS also prescribed a consolidated Security Management Strategy for the subsequent activities to eliminate possible constraints to smooth operations.

"We won't take such crucial and long-term solutions for granted. Already, we, have a framework of coordination and implementation of National Government programmes and projects," he said.

The NEDI programme covers the counties of Garissa, Isiolo, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Samburu, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir, and West Pokot.

It mainly focuses on various key sectors including energy, transport, urban development, health, education, water, agriculture, environment, social protection and governance.