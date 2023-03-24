Kenya: Omanga Sworn in as Interior Chief Administrative Secretary

Nairobi — Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has been sworn in as the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the powerful Interior Ministry.

Omanga who was nominated to the security docket alongside ex-Narok governor Samuel Tunai and former North Eastern Regional Co-ordinator Amb Mohamud Ali Saleh by President William Ruto last week, took oath of office Thursday at State House.

They are among 50 CAS who were recommended by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on March 16.

They were expected to be vetted by the Members of Parliament before their appointment is formalized.

However, on Wednesday, President Ruto appointed all the CASs after the National Assembly failed to vet them.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the appointments were made after the Speaker of the National Assembly referred back the transmittal of the nominees to the appointing authority.

In sending back the nominees, Speaker Moses Wetangula noted that "the National Assembly is unable to vet the nominees in the absence of an express constitutional or statutory requirement to do so."

As a consequence of the referral by the Speaker, Hussein said, "the Head of State and Government has today caused the appointment of the nominees to various ministries as earlier notified."

President Ruto nominated Itumbi to the Ministry of Information Communications and The Digital Economy, Kidero (Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry) while Omanga was nominated to the Interior ministry alongside former Narok governor Samuel Tunai and former North Eastern Regional Co-ordinator Amb Mohamud Ali Saleh.

Former Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru, former Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion and former Starehe Member of Parliament t Charles Njagua Kanyi were nominated into the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage and Ministry of Youth Affairs, Arts and Sports respectively.

Alfred Agoi was nominated to the Ministry of Defence while Kirui Limo and Beatrice Nkatha went to the National treasury.