Kenya: CBK Tightens Foreign Exchange Rules for Banks

23 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has introduced a forex code for commercial banks that aims to improve transparency in the wholesale foreign currency market in Kenya.

The Kenya Foreign Exchange Code is set to facilitate better functioning of the market, reinforcing Kenya's flexible exchange rate regime for greater resilience of the economy.

"The FX Code sets out standards for commercial banks, and aims to strengthen and promote the integrity and effective functioning of the wholesale foreign exchange (FX) market in Kenya," said CBK.

The FX Code focuses on six leading principles to be adhered to by institutions, they include ethics, governance, execution, information sharing, risk management and compliance, and confirmation and settlement processes.

According to the regulator, the FX Code has been developed to respond to emerging issues and address the dynamic nature of the financial markets, and specifically address emerging challenges in the foreign exchange market.

Banks will be required to conduct a self-assessment and submit to the CBK a report on their level of compliance with the new code by April 30, 2023.

The CBK expects the FX code to be fully implemented, and each bank to be in full compliance by December 31, 2023.

According to the new code, banks will be required to deploy experienced and qualified personnel with technical knowledge of forex trading.

The new CBK guidelines also prohibit bank personnel handling forex transactions from conflict situations such as receiving gifts and corporate entertainment offers.

The guidelines come at a time Kenya's forex exchange reserves have declined significantly to stand at just about USD6 billion, an equivalent of 3.6 months of import cover, a new low.

Some commercial banks in Kenya have been accused of hoarding dollars or selling at extremely high prices, destabilizing the foreign exchange market.

The Kenya shilling has declined against the dollar to trade at 130, a historic low, with the fall partly blamed on low foreign exchange reserves.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.