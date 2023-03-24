Kenya: Serve Kenyans With Diligence But Within the Law, President Ruto Tells Newly Sworn-in Chief Administrative Secretaries

Nairobi — President William Ruto has asked public servants to serve Kenyans with honour and dignity.

He said they must routinely consult and agree to be informed so that they can help move the country forward.

"It is time to come together, and work together, irrespective of our political biases, to offer our much-needed services to the people," he said.

He spoke on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, during the swearing-in of Chief Administrative Secretaries.

He told them that he expects to see professionalism, skill, talent, energy and passion in action to "drive our agenda forward".

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, First Lady Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Members of Parliament, among other leaders, were present.

The President noted that progress is being made in uplifting the lives of Kenyans, but more will be done.

"We are also on track to delivering affordable fertilisers to farmers.

Our goal is to produce more to feed more and alleviate poverty in the country." He announced that the first phase of the Hustler Fund has disbursed Sh24 billion to 19 million borrowers in 36.5 million transactions.

The President explained that the Government is on course to delivering 200,000 new housing units this year even as it works towards bridging the five million gap.

"Now that the formation of the Government has taken shape, we must work hard, serve the people with diligence as we further the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda."

However, he warned the Chief Administrative Secretaries and other public servants that they must serve within the parameters of the law.

"We are committed to a Kenya that will is built on the firm foundation of the rule of law. All of us are subjects to the Constitution, irrespective of our standing in the society." - Presidential Communication Service