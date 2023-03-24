Kenya: Malindi Preacher Who Had Followers Fast to Death Freed On Sh10,000 Bond

Mombasa — A controversial Malindi televangelist, who was arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly directing congregants to starve to death, has been released on Sh10,000 police bond.

According to preliminary investigations report, Pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Ministries Malindi reportedly preached to his followers to starve and only drink water, "since there was a disaster coming soon."

Two children from Shakahola in Magarini Constituency, whose parents were part of the congregants, are said to have succumbed to hunger.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said the controversial preacher had asked his followers to starve and they shall die as heroes and go straight to heaven.

Police on Thursday arraigned Mackenzie before a Malindi Magistrate Court with an intention to charge him with conspiracy to kill.

However, he was not charged as the police officers sought 14 days to concluded their investigations.

2 minors starved to death

The Investigating Officer Joseph Yator told the court that Mackenzie was connected to the death of the two minors, but they would require more days to complete their probe.

Police had argued that the controversial preacher, who has numerous court cases within Kilifi County, is a flight risk and should not be released on bond.

Yator also told the court they would require to more for postmortem to ascertain the real cause of the death of the two children.

The suspect had already spent at a night at Malindi Police Station.

However, Mackezie's legal counsel Elisha Komora opposed the police application to continue holding his client for 14 more days, saying the police had failed to link him to the death of the children.

Komora argued that the real suspects to the death of the children are their parents.

Malindi Resident Magistrate Olga Onalo dismissed the police application and released the controversial preacher on a Sh10,000 police bond.

She ordered that Mackenzie should appear before the Malindi Police Station anytime upon request.