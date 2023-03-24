Kenya: Odinga Says Chiloba's Statement on TV Stations Aimed at Gagging Media

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga has castigated the Communications Authority of Kenya for faulting media houses on the coverage of Azimio demonstrations.

Addressing journalists on Thursday at his private office in Capitol Hill, Odinga indicated that the statement by CAK Director General Ezra Chiloba was aimed at gagging the media.

On Wednesday, Chiloba faulted six media houses saying they violated the regulator's set standards in their live coverage of the Azimio-led protests on Monday.

"The statement by Ezra Chiloba is meant to censor the media and gag media professionals," Raila stated.

Odinga bashed President William Ruto's administration saying the move to ensure total blackout during the Azimio protest is a dictatorial stand.

"We agree with other democracies that democracy dies in darkness. This action by President Ruto is opening the full dictator playbook," he said.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition insisted that they will not allow President Ruto to claw back the gains enshrined in the 2010 constitution.

"In Azimio La Umoja,we will not allow President William Ruto to send us to dark days of yesterday,"Odinga stated.

In a statement, the CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba had claimed that six TV stations including NTV, Citizen, K24, KBC, TV47 and Ebru Africa depicted scenes that could cause panic or incitement to the public and threaten peace in the country.

He asked all broadcasters to ensure compliance adding that it was imperative all broadcasters exercise caution in live broadcast coverage to avoid scenes that would be detrimental to peace and cohesion.

"Take note that failure to adhere to the outlined obligations shall be acting in breach of license conditions, which shall attract liability under relevant provisions of the law including revocation of broadcast license or/and broadcast frequencies," said Chiloba