Kenya: President Ruto Says Higher Education Loans Board Has Enough Money to Loan Students

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has been given enough money in the 2023-2024 financial year to lend to students across the country.

Speaking during his visit of Kisii County Thursday, the Head of State said his administration will do its best to ensure those eligible receive the funds to eneble them continue with their studies.

"I want to confirm that we have ensured that HELB is well funded in the budget. We have done this in the last two weeks, and you will now have money. Those who need HELB loans will get it so that you do not struggle with your studies," said President Ruto.

President Ruto further reiterated that his administration has put the welfare of the young people at the centre and they will be involved in the decision-making table.

"I have and I am still taking care of matters concerning young people. Plans are underway to ensure that our young people become part of the transformation of the Republic of Kenya," said Ruto.

His remarks came a day after HELB said that 140,000 students in public universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Colleges (TVETs) have missed State loans after the board ran out of funds.

HELB Chief Executive Charles Ringera told a parliamentary committee that the students will have to wait until the National Treasury releases Sh5.7 billion for onward disbursement to them.

Majority of loan applicants are usually from poor households and require financial support from Helb to pay for their tuition and upkeep.

"Currently we have 140,000 students in TVETs and universities that we have not been able to fund to the tune of Sh5.7 billion because we have run out of the budget that we had presented to Treasury of Sh4.5 billion," Ringera said.