Kenya: 974 People Killed in Road Accidents Since January

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 974 deaths from road accidents since January 2023, according to date from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Of these, pedestrians accounted for the highest number of deaths at 330, followed by motorcyclists at 265 and passengers at 171.

During the three-month period NTSA recorded 98 driver deaths, 93 pillion passengers and 17 pedal cyclists.

NTSA said Thursday that the overall numbers of fatalities dropped from 1,021 to 974 deaths recorded last year over the same period.

"This is 4.6% drop compared to a similar period in 2022," NTSA said

The authority attributed the reduction to increased public education and awareness through the Government Road Safety Mainstreaming Programme and the Usalama Barabarani Campaign supported by the European Union.

According to NTSA , road safety sensitization initiatives are geared towards behavior and attitude change, especially among vulnerable road users.

The NTSA urged road users to be cognizant of the risks associated with driving in the rain and appealed to drivers to exercise caution as the rainy season begins in the country.

"We call upon drivers not to endanger their lives and that of their passengers as hydroplaning is a serious threat during the rainy season," he said.

As the Easter festivities approach, NTSA called on road users to engage in safe road use practices, and exercise caution noting that road safety is a shared responsibility.