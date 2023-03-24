Kenya: Ruto Retains Ex-Solicitor General Ogeto to Be Legal Advisor, Karisa Nzai Political Affairs Advisor

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Thursday made three new appointments in his Executive Office office where he named three top advisors.

In a surprise move, the president named immediate former Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto as Advisor, Legal Affairs and Agnes Odhiambo, the former Controller of Budget, as Head of Government Delivery Services.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party National Organising Secretary Karisa Nzai Munyika was named Advisor, Political Affairs.

Ogeto had served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta's regime since 2018 and was instrumental in his defence at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

During the 2022 elections of August, Ogeto was among officials said to have gone to the Bomas National Tallying Centre to persuade the then electoral Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati to declare Opposition Chief Raila Odinga as a winner of the election in what ended up to the tribunal that dismissed one of the four commissioners who disowned results declaring President William Ruto as the winner.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the appointments were "in support of the administration's strategic goals".

"The governance and delivery functions will augment the existing institutional framework and aim to promote accountability, transparency, productivity and openness in the management of public affairs," Koskei said.

Ruto has largely dismissed officials who served his former boss, apart from two cabinet Secretaries Simon Chelugui and Monica Juma who were retained in the new administration.