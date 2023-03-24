South Africa: Fuel Price Relief Likely in April as Rand Firms - South African News Briefs - March 24, 2023

Cape Town —

Fuel Price Relief Likely in April as Rand Firms

The rand firmed further against the U.S. dollar on Thursday night (March 23, 2023), edging close to the psychological R18 mark and fuelling expectations of fuel price cuts in April, Moneyweb reports. The currency traded over 1% stronger, at around R18.07 to the greenback, buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. If the rand stays at current levels or strengthens further by the end of March, fuel prices are expected to ease across the board in April, according to the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA).

Eastern Cape Woman Who Was Reported Kidnapped is Found Unharmed

An Eastern Cape biokineticist who was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday last week (March 16, 2023) was found unharmed in the early hours of Friday March 24, police have confirmed. TimesLive reports that Riana Pretorius, 26, was reportedly abducted outside a medical practice in Gqeberha. A frantic search ensued, with reports emerging that a ransom demand was made to her family. Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed to TimesLIVE that Pretorius was found unharmed. The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that a suspect arrested in connection with the incident is expected to appear in Gqeberha magistrate's court for a bail application on Friday.

Some Western Cape Towns to Be Taken Off Grid, Provincial Govt Says

The City of Cape Town says it is in the process of implementing strategic intervention measures to mitigate the impact of load shedding. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced this during a weekly media briefing, SABC reports. TimesLive reports that Western Cape premier Alan Winde's special adviser on energy, Alwie Lester, said that about 100 schools across the province are currently being identified to be fitted with solar power systems that are linked to battery and inverter systems "to ensure learners are not disadvantaged during school hours". The provincial government is also in the process of identifying four or five towns in the Western Cape to be taken off the grid, "to make them as independent as possible from Eskom in the coming months".

