Tanzania: President's Message as Muslims Embark Ramadan Fast

AS Tanzanian Muslims join their fellows across the world to embark on the month of Ramadan, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has wished them a month full of forgiveness, peace and understanding.

Ramadan Kareem to all brothers and sisters in Islam, in Tanzania and around the world. I wish you a month full of forgiveness, peace and understanding. May Allah accept your fasting and prayers, and shower His blessings upon you. Ameen.

President Samia shared her wishes in her latest tweet through her verified Twitter handle @SuluhuSamia saying:

"Ramadan Kareem to all brothers and sisters in Islam, in Tanzania and around the world. I wish you a month full of forgiveness, peace and understanding. May Allah accept your fasting and prayers, and shower His blessings upon you. Ameen."

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Muslim lunar calendar where healthy adult Muslims worldwide fast from dawn until dusk.

This includes abstaining from drinking, eating, immoral acts and anger.

Other acts of worship such as prayer, reading the Quran and charity are also encouraged during the holy month.

So, Muslims fast as an act of worship, a chance to get closer to God, and a way to become more compassionate to those in need.

Fasting is also seen as a way to learn patience and break bad habits.