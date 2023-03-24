Tanzania: Health Ministry Issues Six Guidelines to Control Marburg

ALL departing and domestic travelers from the Kagera region will be required to truthfully fill out an online Travelers Surveillance form as the Ministry of Health issues six measures to contain Marburg Viral Disease (MDV).

Last week, the Ministry announced the death of five people caused by an unknown disease in Kagera.

A thorough investigation report presented by a team of medical experts dispatched in the North-West part of Tanzania then revealed that it was Marburg Viral Disease (MDV).

A Travel Advisory with six guidelines issued by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary Dr Seif Shekalaghe states that the guidelines are for immediate implementation.

· All departing and domestic travelers from Kagera region will be required to truthfully fill out an online Travelers Surveillance through the www.afyamsafiri.moh.go.tz website.

· All persons in the contact tracing list should be monitored regularly and prevented from leaving their places of isolation and travel at any point of entry (airport, ground crossing or port) body temperature will be checked on all travelers

· All persons with feverish conditions should be prevented from travelling in and out of the country until they complete the monitoring period and are given clearance to travel by the Port Health Authority," Dr Shekalaghe said.

· All travelers will be provided with health information cards with a toll-free number which is 199 and advised to self-monitor and report any signs and symptoms of MVD. Those with signs and symptoms will be tested and treated at designated government health facilities.

· All international travelers should observe adherence to Infection Prevention and Control measures such as hand hygiene, keeping physical distance and report any sign or symptom using a toll free number.

· all conveyance operators observe adherence to Infection Prevention and Control including hand hygiene and use of alcohol-based sanitizer.

· All travelers should adhere to point of entry, exit and domestic screening measures being implemented in the country.