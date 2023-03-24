Zimbabwe: 'Use Your Experience to Market Zimbabwe'

MARKETING professionals need to use their expertise to market Zimbabwe's brand, products and exports in line with the mantra, "Zimbabwe is open for business," Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said yesterday.

She was speaking at the launch of the Business Institute of the Marketing Association of Zimbabwe, which is responsible for undertaking training and career development activities of marketers, sales professionals, customer experience managers, public relations and other business-related professionals.

Minister Mutsvangwa, who is the MAZ patron, launched the Business Institute at a ceremony attended by marketers and Government officials in Harare.

"The buzzword under the Second Republic is the mantra, 'Zimbabwe is open for Business' and we cannot do it alone. We need your support to position and market the country's brand on the global scale, promote our local goods and brands as well as promote exports," she said.

"Recently, as Government, we announced the migration to the holding of e-enabled paperless Cabinet meetings, as well as the introduction of the Executive Electronic Dashboard to monitor the implementation of priority Government programmes in real time.

"These two innovations are part of the broader e-Government programme, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe by 2030. As such, we implore you the corporate sector to lead in the digital transformation so that you remain relevant and adapt to the ever-changing digital environment."

The institutes's operations are guided by MAZ principles and is made up of three strategic business units: MAZ Institute of Digital Practitioners, MAZ Institute of Sales Professionals and MAZ Institute of Customer Experience Practitioners.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the digitalisation of the business world and processes, and the advent of social media have revolutionised the way businesses communicate with their customers.

"Social media is a very powerful medium, which can either destroy or build brands as well as the nation.

"We have to tailor-make our products and services to the demands of customers. Even as Government, we take communication seriously as we need to keep abreast with technology," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the Government expected responsible communication from MAZ as marketing professionals had a broad influence, not only on people's choices, but even the world's view.

"Let's engage in professional marketing that does not contain inflammatory language and hate speech. As we ride on current affairs in our social media marketing, let us also be wary of insensitive messages," the Minister said. MAZ executive secretary, Mr Gillian Rusike' said the establishment of the Business Institute was in line with the Education 5.0 model being promoted by the Government.

"The institute is part of Education 5.0 and we are working with industry and institutions of higher learning to enhance our programmes and make sure that the calls by the President are incorporated at industry level," he said.