Kenya: Air France to Increase Non-Stop Nairobi-Paris Flights

24 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — French national carrier Air France has increased its non-stop flights between Nairobi and Paris in response to growing demand.

Beginning June 15, 2023, the airline will fly to Nairobi seven times per week, up from four previously.

The route expansion is aimed at benefiting French and Kenyan companies, especially in horticulture, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses that depend on air transport.

The rise comes at a time when the carrier is celebrating its 5th anniversary on the Kenyan route since 2018 at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

"Air France has been here for five years, and despite hard times like the Covid-19 period, it is a clear sign that we are here to stay," Air France-KLM East and Southern Africa as well as Nigeria, and Ghana General Manager Marius van der Ham said.

"The increase in flights also connects Kenya not only to Paris but to the rest of the world via our two hubs, Charles De Gaulle and Schiphol, which is our key contribution to Kenya's aviation sector and the larger business community," he added.

On the route, the airline will use the latest generation Boeing 787 Dreamliner and B777 aircraft.

The premium economy will have 48 seats, while the economy will have 273 seats.

"Kenya is one of our high-interest markets, and therefore we commit to bringing our best products here for our customers," the GM added.

