Kenya: Ruto Dares Odinga to Confront Him Instead of Harassing Citizens With Protests

Nairobi — President William Ruto has dared Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to face him directly instead of harassing Kenyans with unnecessary mass protests.

President Ruto who spoke in Kitutu Chache North Constituency in Kisii County on Friday challenged Odinga to direct his issues to him having run against him in the August 2022 polls.

"Stop disturbing Kenyans and stop the arrogance and the contempt for ordinary people," he said.

Odinga lost in the polls to President Ruto by a margin of 200, 000 votes and unsuccessfully challenged the outcome at the Supreme Court.

The Head of State underscored that Odinga's game plan of mass protests would yield nothing substantial but only wreak havoc and further destabilize the country's economy.

"The protests will not lower the country's high cost of living and Odinga knows that. He should stop bothering and disturbing Kenyans," he said.

He reiterated that he is ready and willing to work with leaders who support his government and agenda.

Odinga and his allies are already gearing up to protest on February 27, and 30, 2023 as they push the government to address their concerns key among others to lower the high cost of living and the need for electoral reforms in the country.

The President had previously warned that his administration will decisively deal with "economic terrorists" who are out to destabilize his government.

During the Azimio first Nairobi protests, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua disclosed that Sh2 billion was lost and urged the Azimio leaders to call off their protests.

"We are pleading with the Azimio leaders to call off their plans because it is hurting the economy," he said.

Gachagua and Odinga have since ruled out calls from members of the clergy to give dialogue a chance in finding solutions to the issues raised.