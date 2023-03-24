Uganda: Encroachers Attack Soldiers Building Mandela Stadium Namboole

23 March 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Three UPDF soldiers were injured today when defiant encroachers on land belonging to the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole attacked engineers on surveying duty.

According to the Deputy Defence Spokesman Col. Deo Akiiki, a one 'Vice Chairma'n Godfrew Kawooya led the encroaches, who wee armed with matchetes, stones, arrows and bows. The attacked the engineers and the security detail protecting the stadium and workers shot in the air.

Kawooya's gangd fought the soilders and Private Jackson Masereka's fingures were cut while several of the gang were injured.

The UPDF engineers are renovating the stadium and notices of vacating the premises were sent out to encroachers several times. The deadline they were given was February 15, 2023.

"The UPDF Engineers Brigade will continue to do its work and will not be deterred despite acts of provoaction by errant and illegal encroachers," warned Deo Akiiki.

