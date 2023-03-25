Rwanda: No Place for Political Violence in Rwanda, Says U.S. After Rusesabagina Release

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has welcomed the release of Paul Rusesabagina by the Government of Rwanda.

In a statement, Blinken noted that it is a relief to know that Rusesabagina is rejoining his family, and the U.S. Government is grateful to the Rwandan Government for making this reunion possible.

Blinken added: "We also thank the Government of Qatar for their valuable assistance that will enable Paul's return to the United States. The United States believes in a Rwanda that is peaceful and prosperous. We reaffirm the principle of seeking political change in Rwanda and globally through peaceful means."

"There is simply no place for political violence. I thank those across the U.S. Government who have worked with the Rwandan Government to enable this outcome."

President Kagame exercised his prerogative of mercy to commute the sentence of jailed terror convict Rusesabagina, after the latter wrote seeking a presidential pardon.

The development followed back-to-back negotiations that are believed to have involved at least three countries, Rwanda, Qatar and the USA.

Rusesabagina engineered the establishment of an outfit called MRCD, which has political oversight of the FLN terror group that operates in the east of DR Congo, and is responsible for a series of terror attacks on Rwandan territory.

The attacks took place in south-western Rwanda, within and around Nyungwe forest. At least nine people were killed, while others were left injured and property looted or destroyed.

Rusesabagina, who was arrested in August 2020, was sentenced to 25 years by the High Court's Chamber for International and Cross Border Crimes, which was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Qatar is expected to take care of the logistical requirements that will eventually see Rusesabagina eventually rejoin his family in the U.S.