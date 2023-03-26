Kenya: MPs Want First Lady's Office Anchored in Law

Nairobi — Members of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security have urged the Executive Office of the President to initiate a process of anchoring the Office of the First Lady in law.

The House team said the move will assist in mainstreaming the office in the government structures.

The committee led by Gabriel Tongoyo made the proposal when it met agencies under the Office of President in a retreat in Mombasa County.

MPs observed that it was unfortunate that there is no Act of Parliament that supports the programmes of the Office, which are supported by the taxpayer.

" I have been on this Committee for the last 10 years. During that period, we have been allocating funds for the programs under the Office of the President and that of the Deputy President. Recently, the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary was established. I think it's time we have this office properly entrenched in the government structure", noted Kaluma.

Chief of Staff at the Office of the First Lady Nancy Salamba, enlightened the Committee on some of the programs the Office is undertaking and which are geared towards promoting women's economic empowerment through capacity building, financial inclusion, trade and market linkages.

Salamba told the Committee that the programs are targeting to reach over 1 million women across the country.

She urged the Committee to consider allocating the Office more funds in the next budget to help mitigate the deficit in its budget.

The Office is also running a Prisoners' Reform Program christened the Caracana among other programs aligned with the Bottom-up transformational agenda.

At the same time, the legislators have asked the Office to ensure the continuity of the Beyond Zero program that was spearheaded by the former First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta.

The Committee Members noted that it would be imperative that the Office continues running the program because since it is for the general welfare of its targeted beneficiaries.