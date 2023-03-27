Zimbabwe: Chinotimba, Nduma and 3 Ministers Fall in Zanu-PF Primaries

27 March 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

THREE ministers were among the big name losers as results started trickling from the Zanu PF primary elections held over the weekend.

"Results have now started trickling in," political commissar Mike Bimha told State television last night.

"We should have all the results in the 10 provinces by tomorrow (Monday). We have also received complaints and we hope that the ad hoc committee will meet tomorrow to consider those complaints."

In results already in, industry minister Sekai Nzenza lost out to cabinet colleague in the fight to represent the party in Chikomba East constituency.

Two provincial affair ministers also fell by the way side. Manicaland Province Minister of State and Devolution Nokhutula Matsikinyere lost to Wilson Maposa while in Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa was defeated in the Hurungwe West showdown.

Elsewhere, war veteran Joseph Chinotimba fell to Ngonidzashe Mudekunye in Buhera South while Dexter Nduna, accused of violence during the campaigns, was defeated in Chegutu West.

Another big name causality was deputy political commissar Webster Shamu in Chegutu East.

Elsewhere, Herentals football club owner, Innocent Benza, won the right to represent the party in Mutasa Central constituency.

Unconfirmed reports also indicated that Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister David Musabayana had lost to lawyer Itai Ndudzo in Wedza North.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.