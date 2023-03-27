Zimbabwe: Chinotimba, Nduma and 3 Ministers Fall in Zanu-PF Primaries

THREE ministers were among the big name losers as results started trickling from the Zanu PF primary elections held over the weekend.

"Results have now started trickling in," political commissar Mike Bimha told State television last night.

"We should have all the results in the 10 provinces by tomorrow (Monday). We have also received complaints and we hope that the ad hoc committee will meet tomorrow to consider those complaints."

In results already in, industry minister Sekai Nzenza lost out to cabinet colleague in the fight to represent the party in Chikomba East constituency.

Two provincial affair ministers also fell by the way side. Manicaland Province Minister of State and Devolution Nokhutula Matsikinyere lost to Wilson Maposa while in Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa was defeated in the Hurungwe West showdown.

Elsewhere, war veteran Joseph Chinotimba fell to Ngonidzashe Mudekunye in Buhera South while Dexter Nduna, accused of violence during the campaigns, was defeated in Chegutu West.

Another big name causality was deputy political commissar Webster Shamu in Chegutu East.

Elsewhere, Herentals football club owner, Innocent Benza, won the right to represent the party in Mutasa Central constituency.

Unconfirmed reports also indicated that Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister David Musabayana had lost to lawyer Itai Ndudzo in Wedza North.