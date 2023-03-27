South Africa: Proteas Stun West Indies With T20 Record Chase

27 March 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

The Proteas delivered a brilliant run chase in front of a Centurion faithful that certainly would not have expected to see 500+ runs on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors, fresh off the back of a win in the opener just a day prior, batted first and put a mammoth 258/5 on the board.

It was their highest ever T20 score in Centurion, with Johnson Charles' 118 off 46 the highlight of the first innings.

At the interval, the fans could not have dreamt of the start that the successful chase provided.

Having departed for a golden duck on Saturday, Quinton de Kock gave South Africa the best of starts with a glorious century.

Reeza Hendricks supported him at the other end, hitting 68 off just 28 balls on the occasion of his 50th T20 international.

At the back end of the innings, captain Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen finished things off in style, taking the hosts through to a six-wicket win to level the three-match series.

As Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" rang around the buzzing Supersport Park post-match, South African cricket fans around the country would have felt the lyrics. Perhaps "everything is gonna be alright" after all.

The third and final T20 takes centre stage at the Bull Ring in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

 

