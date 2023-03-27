Kenya: Major Clash Looming as Odinga Claims Govt Mobilising Goons to Attack Azimio Protesters

27 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Opposition leader Raila Odinga now claims that the government intends to use goons to cause mayhem during Monday's opposition protests against the high cost of living.

Without providing evidence to back his claims, Odinga alleged that a senior government official was coordinating what he described as a "major operation of mayhem against the planned Azimio la Umoja protest rallies scheduled to take place in Nairobi tomorrow (Monday)."

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Odinga claimed that the official had set up an armoury and command centres in various locations within Nairobi to aid the plan.

He also claimed that a number of rebel Azimio MPs from these regions have been deployed in support of "this dirty mission especially in western Kenya and Nyanza."

Odinga has vowed to lead demonstrations in Nairobi on Monday despite a ban by police chief Japheth Koome who vowed to crack down on the protesters after similar protests turned chaotic last Monday in which a student was shot dead by police in Maseno University.

