Kenya: Police Must Use All Means Including Force to Restore Sanity - Cherargei

Nairobi — Nandi senator Samson Cherargei has urged police to use every means possible including use of force to counter Azimio protestors.

The Nandi senator called on the security agencies to execute their mandate and protect property, warning that the public will be forced to protect their own property if police fail to do so.

He maintained that Monday remains a normal working day across the country.

"Police MUST protect lives and property of all Kenyans failure to which hustlers shall come out to do it. Police must use all means including force to restore sanity and rule of law against Tinga (Raila) goons /anarchists," Cherargei said Monday.

On Sunday Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome warned that they will not tolerate any vigilante groups taking part in the protests saying the state is well equipped to maintain law and order.

Koome assured Kenyans the country is safe and secure, even as Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Leader Raila Odinga is set to intensify anti-government mass demonstrations to protest the high cost of living Kenyans are facing due to the hard-economic times.

The IG assured the business community and investors that security agencies are on high alert to counter any acts of lawlessness that may come from the opposition faction's protesters on the said day.

He urged Kenyans to go on with their normal routine saying the security agencies will maintain law and order within Nairobi and other parts of the country.

"We are ready as security agencies. Every corner of this country is safe and secure," he said even as he warned that anyone who disrupts peace will be met with the full force of the law.

The IG warned that no individual with an intention to destroy property will be allowed to access the city. In regards to the security of Nairobi City, Koome said that everyone is allowed to access any parts of the city but those with ill intent will be dealt with.

"We have heard some people say that they will cause violence in Nairobi tomorrow. Nothing of that sort will happen because the security agencies are ready to protect every Kenyan," he said. He went on to say that anyone armed with offensive weapons including stones will not be spared either.

While the Inspector-General has banned the protests, the Azimio coalition led by opposition Chief Raila Odinga maintains that peaceful demonstrations are protected under the constitution.